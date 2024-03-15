ICC announces hosts of T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved reserve days for semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

If a semi-final or the final does not take place according to the ICC schedule, it will be played on the reserve day.

A group stage match will be considered complete if at least five overs are played in the second innings. In the knockout phase, a match will be considered complete only if at least 10 overs are played in the second innings.

The latest ICC meeting also approved the qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to the ICC, 20 teams will take part in the T20 World Cup 2026 and 12 teams will qualify directly. India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2026.