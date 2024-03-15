Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

ICC announces hosts of T20 World Cup 2026

Approves reserve days for semi-finals, final of T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
09:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Source: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved reserve days for semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2024. 

If a semi-final or the final does not take place according to the ICC schedule, it will be played on the reserve day. 

A group stage match will be considered complete if at least five overs are played in the second innings. In the knockout phase, a match will be considered complete only if at least 10 overs are played in the second innings. 

The latest ICC meeting also approved the qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to the ICC, 20 teams will take part in the T20 World Cup 2026 and 12 teams will qualify directly. India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the T20 World Cup 2026. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

ICC announces hosts of T20 World Cup 2026

07:04 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Pakistan set to host cricket tri-series after two decades

05:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Deaf Cricket team wins T20 World Cup 2024

12:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 ...

10:41 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

PCB unveils schedule for New Zealand's T20I Tour to Pakistan

09:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans win as Quetta Gladiators collapse

Advertisement

Latest

09:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

ICC announces hosts of T20 World Cup 2026

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: