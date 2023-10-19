Liverpool star footballer Salah denounces Israeli brutality, urges for action in Gaza

Mohamed Salah, a football player for Liverpool, has made a moving appeal for an end to the "massacres" in Gaza and for the entry of humanitarian relief.
Salah made his first comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas confrontation, which has resulted in numerous fatalities, in a video statement that he posted on his social media accounts.
Since October 7th, when Hamas launched an offensive on Israeli communities, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported at least 3,478 Palestinian deaths and 12,065 injuries from Israeli airstrikes.
Although Egyptian aid trucks are approaching the border, it is unclear when or if they will be permitted to cross due to security concerns.
All lives are sacred and must be preserved, said Salah, who had received criticism in Egypt for his earlier mute stance on the matter. Families are being torn apart by the massacres; this must stop. It is clearly obvious that Gaza needs to receive humanitarian aid right away. People there live in appalling conditions.
Salah made his comments in response to mounting criticism in Egypt, where some of his supporters have launched an online movement to unfollow him on social media.
After a deadly explosion on Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza, the atmosphere worsened and Israel and Hamas traded accusations of responsibility for the tragedy.
Salah said, "The people of Gaza need food, water, and medical supplies quickly. I am horrified by the scenes. I'm calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls. Humanity must prevail."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.
Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
