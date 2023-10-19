Fake Kenyan lawyer wins 26 cases without legal training, gets arrested

If Mike Ross from Suits can keep winning lawsuits up until his arrest in season 5, why can’t this Kenyan lad do the same, just with a little less fiction and more reality? As surprising as it sounds, a young man from Kenya pretended to be a lawyer and won a surprising 26 cases.

Whether he took inspiration from Legally Blonde or My Cousin Vinny, Brian Mwenda certainly inspired others to opt for law and make it look interesting. Mwedna, who posed as Brian Mwenda Ntwiga, a registered lawyer in the country, represented his clients in the courtrooms, according to media outlets.

The imposter Mwenda allegedly accessed the law society's portal, fabricated the actual lawyer's credentials, and also uploaded an image of himself. Eventually, the real lawyer contacted the society after he could not gain access to his online account, leading to the former’s arrest.

According to BBC, Mwenda has now been arrested by the Rapid Action Team of the Nairobi Branch of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). In a statement, the LSK shared, "On the 5th Day of August 2022, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga was admitted to the Bar and his correct email address was captured and an Account opened for him in the Advocates portal."

"We have reached out to Advocate Brian Mwenda Ntwiga who confirmed that he had not applied for a practising certificate since his admission, reason being that he had been working at the Office of the Attorney General and did not require a Practicing Certificate,” the statement further read.

“It was only until sometimes in September 2023 when he attempted to login to the system and activate his profile with the intention of applying for his Practising Certificate that he realised he could not access his LSK Portal."

The accused man defended himself and reportedly said, "I would like to convey my gratitude to the people that are supporting me and praying for me... in the fullness of time I will be able to clear this misunderstanding.”

He was apparently released on cash bail, according to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who has publicly defended the fake lawyer, reported BBC.

With no legal education to help him solidify his dream career, Mwenda stunned everyone upon his arrest – showing that the young fellow possesses remarkable intelligence, which if provided with appropriate circumstances, could have made him one of the finest and smartest lawyers in the judiciary world.