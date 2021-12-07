Fake lawyer paraded with blackened face at Lahore court

07:08 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Fake lawyer paraded with blackened face at Lahore court
Share

LAHORE – A man was paraded at a court in the provincial capital with his ink-blackened face for impersonating as a lawyer, it emerged on Tuesday.

The fake lawyer identified as Ali Ammar had come to the sessions court for the hearing of his bail petition when a group of solicitors held him inside the court.

A woman lawyer squirted ink in the face of Ammar and later he was paraded with blackened face at a corridor of the court by the lawyers.

The additional session judge has extended the interim bail of the suspect till December 16 and ordered police to present the record of the case at the next hearing. 

More From This Category
Bahrain’s top military doctor calls on COAS ...
07:30 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Days after Sialkot lynching, a woman burnt alive ...
06:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: PM Imran vows to curb violence ...
05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Girl ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, ...
01:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her ...
01:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
IHC tells Rana Shamim to produce original ...
12:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name
06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr