Pakistan clinch two gold medals in International Championship of Tent Pegging 2021

MUSCAT – Pakistani players have won two gold medals and a silver medal by displaying impressive performance in the International Championship of Tent Pegging 2021 held in Oman.

The tournament was held in Duqm, a port town on the Arabian Sea in Al Wusta Governorate in central-eastern Oman, from December 2-4.

Horse riders (men and women alike) from around 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Iraq, Britain, Germany, Norway, Iran, Russia, Pakistan, Canada, the United States, Jordan, Sudan, and Palestine, as well as Oman, took part in the championship.

Zulfiqar Ali Bagri, manager of the Pakistani team, performed the responsibilities of judge at the event. He also gave away souvenirs to the players and managers of different countries.

The tent pegging is a sport of ancient era in which horse riders pull the peg out while running their horse in the speed of a bullet.

The Pakistan team will land at the Sialkot International Airport tomorrow (Wednesday).