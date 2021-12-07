Pakistan clinch two gold medals in International Championship of Tent Pegging 2021

08:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistan clinch two gold medals in International Championship of Tent Pegging 2021
Share

MUSCAT – Pakistani players have won two gold medals and a silver medal by displaying impressive performance in the International Championship of Tent Pegging 2021 held in Oman.

The tournament was held in Duqm, a port town on the Arabian Sea in Al Wusta Governorate in central-eastern Oman, from December 2-4.

Horse riders (men and women alike) from around 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Iraq, Britain, Germany, Norway, Iran, Russia, Pakistan, Canada, the United States, Jordan, Sudan, and Palestine, as well as Oman, took part in the championship.

Zulfiqar Ali Bagri, manager of the Pakistani team, performed the responsibilities of judge at the event. He also gave away souvenirs to the players and managers of different countries.

The tent pegging is a sport of ancient era in which horse riders pull the peg out while running their horse in the speed of a bullet.

The Pakistan team will land at the Sialkot International Airport tomorrow (Wednesday).

More From This Category
BANvPAK: Sajid Khan takes six wickets as tigers ...
03:56 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Australian delegation arrives in Pakistan to ...
03:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent ...
10:28 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sri Lanka to beef up security for Pakistani ...
11:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Rashid Malik congrats PTF head on Pak U-12 ...
10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's largest sports ...
09:54 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name
06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr