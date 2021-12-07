Bahrain’s top military doctor calls on COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday, said military’s media wing.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed, ISPR said in a statement.
“COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Bahrain & strong defence, diplomatic & economic relations are a priority for us. COAS lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad”.
The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation and regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
