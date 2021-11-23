CJCSC Gen Nadeem visits Bahrain Military Museum

MANAMA – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza along with a delegation visited Bahrain Military Museum.

Major General Mohammed Qatami Al Kubaisi, Director of Media and Morals, accompanied the delegation.

The delegation were briefed on the various halls and sections of the museum, which include a variety of historical holdings, military art paintings and models that are a documentary archive of Bahraini military history in the modern and contemporary era.