Pakistan’s predicted squad for New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to host New Zealand's tour for five T20I matches this month, and PCB will announced the squad shortly.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand will be announced on April 9 (Tuesday), a day later.

18-member squad is slated to face Kiwis for five T20 matches. Unofficial reports claimed that squad will include Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir, the two players who came out of retirement after discussions with board members.

Babar Azam will lead the team after getting captaincy back. Other possible members include Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, and Abbas Afridi.

PCB will pick Usama Mir or Abrar Ahmed as spinners while Haris Rauf will skip series due to injury.

The board will soon announce team management officials, including the assistant coach after April 20.

Men in Green have a busy schedule with series against Ireland, England, T20I World Cup, Bangladesh, England, Australia, and South Africa, including a tri-party series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy ahead.