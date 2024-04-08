Search

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all-time high of 69,000 mark amid heavy trading

11:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2024
KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to witness bullish trend and PSX's flagship KSE-100 jumped to another record high amid signs of improvement.

PSX continued its upward trend on first working day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 surpassing 69,000 for the first time. At noon, the index was at 69,160.00, up by 743.22 points or 1.09pc.

The energy sector pushed the buying spree as experts linked surge was attributed to drop in inflation. Additionally, foreign investors and institutions added liquidity by buying stocks, bolstering market sentiment.

PSX saw bullish trend last week, with strong buying from local and foreign investors, supported by institutional backing, leading to a 1,274.66-point increase in KSE-100 index to close at 68,416.78 points.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

