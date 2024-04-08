Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all-time high of 69,000 mark amid heavy trading

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to witness bullish trend and PSX's flagship KSE-100 jumped to another record high amid signs of improvement.

PSX continued its upward trend on first working day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 surpassing 69,000 for the first time. At noon, the index was at 69,160.00, up by 743.22 points or 1.09pc.

The energy sector pushed the buying spree as experts linked surge was attributed to drop in inflation. Additionally, foreign investors and institutions added liquidity by buying stocks, bolstering market sentiment.

PSX saw bullish trend last week, with strong buying from local and foreign investors, supported by institutional backing, leading to a 1,274.66-point increase in KSE-100 index to close at 68,416.78 points.

More to follow...