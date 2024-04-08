Solar eclipse 2024: Check time, duration, and where to watch online

KARACHI – People in parts of world will sight a total solar eclipse that will spot in North America, turning day into night.
Total eclipses are highly dramatic events that darken the sky, but they can only be seen from specific places. This is why the chance to witness solar eclipse is often described as a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The partial eclipse will appear around 20:48 PST today on Monday, with the total eclipse beginning at 21:38 PST. The peak time of solar eclipse will be around 23:17 PST.
The full eclipse will end at 00:55 PST (April 9), followed by the end of the partial eclipse at 01:52 PST.
The first solar eclipse of 2024 will be visible from various regions including Western Europe, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, and the Arctic. However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.
|State
|Texas
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Illinois
|Kentucky
|Indiana
|Ohio
|Pennsylvania
|New York
|Vermont
|New Hampshire
|Maine
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.