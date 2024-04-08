Solar eclipse 2024: Check time, duration, and where to watch online

KARACHI – People in parts of world will sight a total solar eclipse that will spot in North America, turning day into night.

Total eclipses are highly dramatic events that darken the sky, but they can only be seen from specific places. This is why the chance to witness solar eclipse is often described as a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The partial eclipse will appear around 20:48 PST today on Monday, with the total eclipse beginning at 21:38 PST. The peak time of solar eclipse will be around 23:17 PST.

The full eclipse will end at 00:55 PST (April 9), followed by the end of the partial eclipse at 01:52 PST.

The first solar eclipse of 2024 will be visible from various regions including Western Europe, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, and the Arctic. However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

State Texas Oklahoma Arkansas Missouri Illinois Kentucky Indiana Ohio Pennsylvania New York Vermont New Hampshire Maine

