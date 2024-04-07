Total solar eclipse 2024: How long will it stay and who can see it?

The moments of patience are almost over as April 8 is not far enough for the Moon to block the sunlight and cast its shadow over Earth — a total solar eclipse in seven years which will commence from Texas.
Weather agencies issued their forecast to provide people with information about where they can see a total solar eclipse clearly or where it will not be completely visible. The eclipse will cast a dark shadow for a brief time on the Earth.
Authorities said that the clear view of the total solar eclipse can be viewed from northern New England, northern Arkansas to central Indiana, California, and parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast."
However, the National Weather Service said also that "this is the area of greatest uncertainty due to potential high clouds".
A long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok was quoted in a USA Today report as saying: "Clouds can break for some sunshine, just in time for the afternoon viewing from Chicago to Cleveland. A narrow region of good viewing is expected to open up for cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis, and St. Louis."
Weather experts have also expressed the possibility of rain in Texas, Oklahoma, southern Arkansas, Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York.
"Cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston, and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish," the expert added.
The areas where the total solar eclipse will be poorly visible may include Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon.
The total eclipse will start from in Texas at 1:27pm CDT and end in Maine at 3:35pm EDT, however, it varies to different paths.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
