Former Punjab chief secretary Javed Mehmood passes away

ISLAMABAD – Former Punjab chief secretary Javed Mehmood passed away on Sunday and his funeral prayers will be held tomorrow (Monday 8 April) at 10:30 am at Roshan Bheela, Kasur.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the former Punjab chief secretary and bureaucrat. He prayed for elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family. He said that late Javed Mehmood was a very capable officer and rendered invaluable services for the country.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
