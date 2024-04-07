Latif Khosa makes big claim about Imran Khan's release from jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Latif Khosa said on Sunday that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan would be released from jail this month.

“I am saying this for sure that the PTI founder will be released in [this] April,” he said while speaking to a news channel on Sunday.

Several party leaders, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, have made similar claims in recent weeks. They say that the incarcerated party founder would be released from jail very soon. About the view that the PTI founder would be released under a deal, Khosa said it would be unjustified to call Khan's possible release the result of any deal.