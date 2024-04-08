Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays announced in Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh government on Monday announced four day holidays for Eidul Fitr.

The provincial government notified Eidul Fitr holidays from April 10 to April 13, following federal government's announcement.

Last week, the federal government also notified Eidul Fitr holidays. Offices observing five working days a week will observe 3 holidays from April 10-12 and the offices observing six working days will observe 4-day public holidays.

What will be Karachi's weather during Eid-ul-Fitr:?

As temperatures rise in Karachi, PMD cautioned against unnecessary outdoor activities during the day. The weather in Karachi will continue to be hot and humid.

In other districts of Sindh, the weather is expected to be extremely hot from today until April 10. The security situation in Karachi has deteriorated, with citizens, opposition leaders, and the MQM-P government ally calling on the provincial authorities to apprehend those responsible for the recent spate of robberies targeting valuable items.

