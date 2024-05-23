How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka is making efforts to attract tourists from across the world for which it has also relaxed visa rules.
As part of the changes, the government has also launched a dedicated website for acquiring an e-visa of the country to explore its pristine beaches and roam around the cities.
Travelers can now navigate to the website srilankaevisa.lk to get the e-visa. The government has confirmed that it is the only authorized website for the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Government of Sri Lanka.
The website is operated exclusively by IVS-GBS and VFS Global as the country has transitioned from the ETA system to the new eVisa scheme.
The authorities have elaborated that all visitors must complete an eVisa application prior to their arrival in the country.
Meanwhile, the government has also clarified that the eVisa fee waiver scheme has also been introduced for citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. The waiver is applicable with immediate effect, valid until May 31st, 2024 (Last date of arrival) for tourism only and to avail the scheme, travelers should select the 30-day single-entry eVisa option.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
