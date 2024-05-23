Search

How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

Web Desk
10:48 AM | 23 May, 2024
COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka is making efforts to attract tourists from across the world for which it has also relaxed visa rules.

As part of the changes, the government has also launched a dedicated website for acquiring an e-visa of the country to explore its pristine beaches and roam around the cities.

Travelers can now navigate to the website srilankaevisa.lk to get the e-visa. The government has confirmed that it is the only authorized website for the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Government of Sri Lanka.

The website is operated exclusively by IVS-GBS and VFS Global as the country has transitioned from the ETA system to the new eVisa scheme.

The authorities have elaborated that all visitors must complete an eVisa application prior to their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, the government has also clarified that the eVisa fee waiver scheme has also been introduced for citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. The waiver is applicable with immediate effect, valid until May 31st, 2024 (Last date of arrival) for tourism only and to avail the scheme, travelers should select the 30-day single-entry eVisa option.

   

