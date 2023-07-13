UAE visit visa extension made simpler: Here's how to apply online

DUBAI - The extension in visit visas has been made much easier by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it emerged on Thursday.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has announced that holders of visit visas, valid for 30, 60, or 90 days, now have the option to extend their visas on an app for an additional 30 days.

The fee for this service has been fixed at Dh750 and with a few swipes, applicants can use the smart app UAEICP to apply for an extension from the comfort of their homes.

The condition for extension is that the visitors need to be present in the country at the time of submission and must possess a passport that is valid for at least six months. The required documents for the extension include the original entry permit and a colored personal photo that meets the approved standards.

It bears mentioning that applications that are returned due to incomplete information or documents will be electronically rejected after a period of 30 days; if an application is rejected three times, it will be permanently rejected.

As far as refunds are concerned, it has been clarified that those who are rejected will only have the issuance fees and any financial guarantees refunded to them.

Regarding the duration of refund, it has been confirmed that they are processed within six months of the application date through credit card payments, or through a check or bank transfer (for UAE-based banks) within a maximum of five years.

The Federal Authority is trying to streamline the process of applying for visit visas for relatives or friends through their smart application, ensuring an improved customer experience. These measures are aimed at helping foreigners and residents in the UAE.

