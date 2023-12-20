North Korea issues visa to Chinese business community after 4 years

PYONGYANG - The authorities in North Korea are finally allowing the issuance of visas to the Chinese nearly four years after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.

As part of the policy, the authorities are prioritizing visas for Chinese traders, investors, and technicians, and a visa was issued in this regard in early December on the same pattern as before the border closure.

As of now, the authorities are accepting visa applications from those who have earlier business engagements in North Korea. Reportedly, those who put money into North Korean factories are being facilitated for visas to enter the country either by plane or by bus.

As far as the entry points are concerned, Tumen River, Pyongyang and Sinuiju can be used though North Korean authorities are not issuing visas to ordinary travelers or people visiting for personal reasons.

It is expected that travel for leisure or family reasons might be allowed next year. Remarkably, visas were also issued to Chinese construction technicians proficient in various construction skills like glasswork, window frames, and plastering.

North Korea, situated in East Asia, shares borders with China, Russia, and South Korea. With a population of approximately 25 million, it remains a secretive and isolated state under the rule of the Kim family dynasty. The nation maintains a significant relationship with China, acting as a key ally and primary economic partner. China serves as North Korea's largest trading partner, providing aid and diplomatic support, albeit tensions sporadically arise due to North Korea's nuclear activities and regional political dynamics, impacting the bilateral relationship between the two nations.