Usman Dar’s mother says police raid their house on Khawaja Asif’s behest

Kh Asif and the Sialkot police deny the allegations

Web Desk
01:50 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
Usman Dar’s mother says police raid their house on Khawaja Asif’s behest

SIALKOT – Former PTI leader Usman Dar’s mother accused PML-N’s Khawaja Asif and the police of raiding their Sialkot residence and mistreating her family, a claim that Khawaja Asif and the Sialkot police have both denied.

In a video shared by Usman on ‘X’, commonly known as twitter, his mother highlighted a broken door frame, alleging that attackers forced their way into her home orchestrated by Khawaja Asif. She claimed they manhandled her, vowing that such intimidation wouldn’t deter her from submitting her nomination for the February 8 general elections. She appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, urging an investigation into the incident and challenging Asif to face her in the electoral arena.

Later, Usman Dar, addressing the media, emphasised his commitment to his family despite stepping away from politics.

He posted alleged voice recordings and sought justice from the chief justice and others for the treatment his family faced.

In response, Asif maintained his stance of principled politics, emphasizing respect for opponents and their families. He expressed dismay at sacrificing his family’s traditions due to political actions.

Asif directly addressed Usman, urging him not to involve respected personalities like mothers in political spectacles. He advised preserving their dignity and refraining from exploiting them for political gain.

On the other hand, Sialkot’s District Police Officer stated in a video message that the raid was conducted to apprehend Usman’s brother, a suspect in multiple cases. He refuted allegations of misconduct, mentioning evidence against Usman’s brother and justified the legal action taken.

