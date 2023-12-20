World Bank powers Pakistan with $350 million for Sustainable Economy Operation
KARACHI – World Bank on Wednesday approved $350 million funding to support Pakistan in fiscal and competitiveness reforms.
The multilateral organization approved $350 million in financing for Second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) Operation to further strengthen fiscal management and promote competitiveness for sustained and inclusive economic growth.
In a statement, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said, the South Asian nation is in need to make urgent fiscal and structural reforms for restoration of macroeconomic balance and lay the foundations for sustainable growth.
Benhassine was of view that RISE-II completes a first phase of tax, energy, and business climate reforms geared to raising additional revenues, improving the targeting of expenditures, and stimulating competition and investment.
The funding will help Pakistan to improve fiscal policy coordination, financial viability of the power sector, and enhancing debt transparency and management, besides strengthening the taxation of property.
World Bank officials maintained that crisis hit Pakistan has prospect to deal with long-standing structural distortions in its economy after the upcoming elections, that are slated for Feb 2024.
It also warned that failing to use opportunity would risk plunging the country back into stop-and-go economic cycles.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
