Search

Pakistan

World Bank launches ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future’ in Pakistan

05:27 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
World Bank launches ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — The World Bank has launched a new program to foster debate on the critical development policy issues facing Pakistan. ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future: Time to Decide’ is intended to engage in discussions with a broad range of stakeholders on what fundamental policy shifts are most needed to durably steer the economy towards stronger, more climate-resilient and sustainable growth and development. 

This consultation program includes the publication, today, of a series of draft Discussion Notes. These will be progressively enriched by feedback received from a broad range of stakeholders. The Notes, which draw on international experience as well as a large body of evidence on Pakistan, propose fundamental policy shifts that are needed to move away from the current low-growth, anti-development status quo:   

• From underfunded, inefficient, and fragmented service delivery and social protection systems towards coordinated, efficient, and adequately financed service delivery, targeting the most vulnerable—in particular to reduce abnormally high child stunting rates and to increase learning outcomes for all children, especially for girls. 

• From wasteful and rigid public expenditures benefiting a few, towards tightly prioritized spending on public services, infrastructure, and investments in climate adaptation, benefiting populations most in need.

• From a narrow, distortive, and inequitable tax system towards one that is broad-based, efficient, progressive, and equitable—generating sufficient revenues to significantly increase public investment in human development, infrastructure, and climate adaptation.

• From a protected, stagnant, and unproductive economy with a large state presence towards a dynamic open economy driven by private investment and exports.

• From agriculture sector policies that lock farmers into a low-value, low-productivity farming towards a more market-driven, productive agricultural system, including value chains that are resilient to climate change impacts and water scarcity.

• From energy sector policies that drive high energy costs, environmental harms, and unsustainable accumulation of debt, towards efficient, sustainable, and resilient generation and distribution, based on accurate price signals, increased competition and private participation, and a cleaner energy mix.

• From a public sector that is inefficient, often ineffective, and vulnerable to capture by vested interests towards accountable, efficient, and transparent government, including at the local level.

“Pakistan has been facing numerous economic hardships including inflation, rising electricity prices, severe climate shocks, and insufficient public resources to finance development and climate adaptation—when the country is among the most vulnerable to climate change impacts. It is also facing a “silent” human capital crisis: abnormally high child stunting rates, low learning outcomes, and high child mortality.”, said Najy Benhassine, Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan. “These discussion notes contribute to debates on long standing policy issues that are muting Pakistan’s high economic and development potential. There is reasonable consensus on priorities and challenges. Determining specific solutions requires open debates on concrete, fundamental policy decisions. We hope this program of discussions will help build a consensus around a path towards inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient development”. 

As part of the ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future’ engagement program, the World Bank together with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, conducted extensive consultations across the country to seek inputs and feedback on the recommendations included in the draft Discussion Notes. These have included discussions with students across 21 universities and provincial roundtables with thinkers from academia, and the public and private sectors. Participants in all four provinces have shared insights and perspectives that have helped shaped the understanding of what it would take to put Pakistan back on a path towards sustainable, climate-resilient, and inclusive growth. The ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future’ program will continue over the following months both online and at in-person events across the country, including the national conversation that will take place in Islamabad today and tomorrow.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

07:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army chief discusses defence ties with Saudi counterpart at ...

05:03 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

World Bank, Punjab Government join hands to combat air pollution

12:23 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

PM Kakar lauds China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s ...

06:32 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

05:47 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Honda CG 125S 2024 Golden Edition price hiked in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

07:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 22, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 296.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.39 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 329.09 331.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 22, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 22 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: