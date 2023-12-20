Shahnawaz Amir moves IHC against death sentence in Sarah Inam murder case

ISLAMABAD – Shahnawaz Amir, the son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, on Wednesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his death sentence in case related to murder of his wife Sarah Inam.
He submitted the plea through his counsel, arguing that the ruling made by the trial court lacks legal merit. He added that the prosecution failed to produce solid evidence against him during the trial.
Shahnawaz pleaded with the high court to overturn the judgment regarding his death sentence in the case.
Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad handed down the death penalty to Shahnawaz Amir for the murder of Sarah Inam.
The court found the son of a noted journalist guilty of murder and slapped him with a fine of one million Pakistani rupees. However, it acquitted his mother Samina Shah in the case.
Sarah Inam, 37, was found dead at her Islamabad farmhouse residence. Her husband Shahnawaz Amir, son of a prominent journalist Ayaz Amir, was held on accusations of murdering Sarah.
The horrific killing sparked public outrage and grabbed media attention and picked pace along with the Noor Mukadam case.
In September last year, Islamabad police lodged a case under Section 302 and accused Shahnawaz of hiding the body after killing Sarah.
In early developments, the accused father and analyst Ayaz Amir was detained in connection with the murder of his daughter-in-law.
During the probe, it was revealed that Sarah kept her marriage secret from parents. As case progressed, court released Ayaz Amir from the case. The deceased was then laid to rest in Islamabad and her family member called for strict punishment for suspects.
As the case progressed, Shahnawaz denied all allegations against him in his statement under Section 342 and other sections.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
