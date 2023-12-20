TCL P745: elevate your home theater with cutting-edge 4K UHD Google TV

LAHORE - TCL Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand announced the launch of its latest innovation, the TCL 85” P745. This exceptional 4K UHD Google TV promises an immersive entertainment experience, boasting stunning visuals, captivating audio, and advanced features.
Available in an expansive 85-inch display, the TCL P745 is now available for purchase on TCL's official website, flagship stores, and authorized dealerships across Pakistan.
Featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the P745 delivers a stunning, high-quality cinematic experience in 4K, wide colour gamut with over one billion colours and immersive audio, which will make you feel like you are sitting in a movie theatre instead of your living room. Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with vibrant colour capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with excellent brightness, higher contrast and a more extensive colour range.
Viewers will be privy to a palette of lifelike colours up to 90% under the DCI-P3 standard through a wide colour gamut. The TCL P745 also supports Dolby Atmos, which places sounds within a multi-dimensional space and puts the user in the middle of the action – whether it be a sports tournament, movie or video game. Users can enjoy incredible clarity, greater emotion, and immersive sound that fills the room, transcending traditional channel restrictions.
Catering to the needs of both casual and pro gamers, the TCL P745’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and the best automatic picture settings, with lower latency, more incredible transmission speeds and optimized capacity – significantly improving gaming performance. The player experience is further enhanced by the 120Hz Game Accelerator of P745, ensuring crisper, less blurred and smoother screen performance during fast-moving, action-packed scenes, creating a more authentic and electrifying gaming experience.
With an exquisite edgeless design featuring a thin metallic trim to optimize screen space, the TCL P745 is an elegant addition to any home. Equipped with Google TV, the TCL P745 delivers more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from all your favourite streaming services, all organized and categorized into one handy location. Moreover, Google will help you search for your favourite film via voice commands and even make suggestions based on your preferences.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.