TCL P745: elevate your home theater with cutting-edge 4K UHD Google TV

LAHORE - TCL Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand announced the launch of its latest innovation, the TCL 85” P745. This exceptional 4K UHD Google TV promises an immersive entertainment experience, boasting stunning visuals, captivating audio, and advanced features.

Available in an expansive 85-inch display, the TCL P745 is now available for purchase on TCL's official website, flagship stores, and authorized dealerships across Pakistan.

Featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the P745 delivers a stunning, high-quality cinematic experience in 4K, wide colour gamut with over one billion colours and immersive audio, which will make you feel like you are sitting in a movie theatre instead of your living room. Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with vibrant colour capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with excellent brightness, higher contrast and a more extensive colour range.

Viewers will be privy to a palette of lifelike colours up to 90% under the DCI-P3 standard through a wide colour gamut. The TCL P745 also supports Dolby Atmos, which places sounds within a multi-dimensional space and puts the user in the middle of the action – whether it be a sports tournament, movie or video game. Users can enjoy incredible clarity, greater emotion, and immersive sound that fills the room, transcending traditional channel restrictions.

Catering to the needs of both casual and pro gamers, the TCL P745’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and the best automatic picture settings, with lower latency, more incredible transmission speeds and optimized capacity – significantly improving gaming performance. The player experience is further enhanced by the 120Hz Game Accelerator of P745, ensuring crisper, less blurred and smoother screen performance during fast-moving, action-packed scenes, creating a more authentic and electrifying gaming experience.

With an exquisite edgeless design featuring a thin metallic trim to optimize screen space, the TCL P745 is an elegant addition to any home. Equipped with Google TV, the TCL P745 delivers more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from all your favourite streaming services, all organized and categorized into one handy location. Moreover, Google will help you search for your favourite film via voice commands and even make suggestions based on your preferences.