TCL Pakistan announces eSports Football Gaming Competition with a prize of Rs 1.5 million

LAHORE - To celebrate the spirit of eSports, TCL Pakistan, brings the biggest Football E-Gaming event, TCL Gamers League 2022, with a massive prize pool of PKR 1.5 million.

For this, the registration process has been started and November 12 and 13 have been announced for Karachi. The qualifier round will be held at Lucky One Mall Karachi on November 18 and 19. However, the Grand Finale will be held on November 20 at Packages Mall, Lahore.

The series of events will be full of exciting games and surprises for families, and TCL will be giving away cash prizes and led TVs for the participants, said a press release issued by the company here on Monday.

The main aim of TCL is to promote eSports, gather all the football fans under one roof and provide them with the best gaming experience in the world. The participants will be competing with each other on TCL's latest C series, which includes Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs and have the most advanced gaming features:

144 Hz VRR

120 Hz MEMC

Game Master

HDMI 2.1

Free Sync Premium and much more

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan, said: "When it comes to motivating youth and their talent, TCL has always been at the forefront to promote esports. By providing this incredible platform, TCL wishes to highlight Pakistan's talent by facilitating gamers with the best gaming experience in the world."

TCL has maintained a position as the leading player in the Global Consumer Electronics industry. With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent position in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.

Register NOW (limited slots available): https://bit.ly/3FTzHHB