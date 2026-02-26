Pakistan issues revised health advisory for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a renewed health advisory for Hajj pilgrims, emphasizing the importance of health and safety before embarking on the sacred journey.

The advisory stipulated that individuals suffering from serious and life-threatening conditions will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The ministry said individuals diagnosed with advanced cancer, heart failure, kidney disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, or severe liver conditions must refrain from undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage.

Furthermore, the ministry has warned that anyone submitting incorrect or fraudulent medical certificates could face legal consequences under Saudi Arabian law.

Pilgrims have been instructed to ensure their health is in good condition, obtain valid medical certificates, and carry their complete medical records throughout the journey.

The ministry stressed the need for pilgrims to adhere to health guidelines and regulations, ensuring the pilgrimage is performed safely, healthily, and in accordance with religious duties, thus avoiding any potential issues.