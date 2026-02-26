NDMA issues heatwave, flood alert for March-September in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for severe heat and potential heatwaves from March to September, urging vigilance across Pakistan.

The authority highlighted concerns over rising temperatures, glacier melting, and the risk of flooding.

NDMA said there is a particular threat to northern regions where the melting glaciers could lead to catastrophic flooding.

Areas like Ahmedabad, Faizabad, Gulmit, and the Ashkoman Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan are at risk of floods.

Similarly, flood risks have been identified in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kumrat.

In response to the impending threat, NDMA has alerted the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue teams, and district administrations. The relevant authorities have been advised to prepare emergency evacuation plans and maintain active warning systems.

The NDMA also appealed to the public to follow local authorities’ instructions in case of potential emergencies and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure safety during this vulnerable period.