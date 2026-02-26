Dar in Jeddah for OIC moot on West Bank situation

RIYADH – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to attend an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, will deliberate on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, with particular focus on developments in the West Bank.

According to official sources, the extraordinary session has been convened to review Israel’s actions in the occupied areas. Pakistan is expected to outline its position on the recent measures and emphasise the need for a coordinated and collective response from the Muslim world.

During his visit, Mr Dar is also expected to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from OIC member states. The discussions are likely to cover regional developments, matters of mutual interest and the broader challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.

Diplomatic observers say the session is taking place at a sensitive time, as several member states push for greater diplomatic engagement and a unified stance within the OIC framework.