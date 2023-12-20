Search

Daily Pakistan wins CPEC Communication Award

Web Desk
04:33 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of People's Republic of China has awarded the ‘5th CPEC Communication Award’ to Daily Pakistan Executive Director Usman Mujib Shami in recognition of his outstanding report related to China, CPEC, and BRI.

The award was presented at 8th CPEC Media Forum organised by Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with China Economic Net and Embassy of People's Republic of China, in the federal capital. 

CPEC Communication Award is dedicated to commending eminent journalists who have contributed significantly to the development of a positive image of CPEC in the press through their objective reporting. 

The award is usually conferred at the annual CPEC Media Forum hosted by China's Embassy in Pakistan and organized by China and Economic Net and Pakistan China Institute. This year, the forum was held in Islamabad with parallel sessions in Gwadar and Beijing.

The CPEC Communication Award was presented by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed while it was received Editor Daily Pakistan Islamabad, Sohail Chaudhry, on behalf of Mr Shami. 

Seven other journalists, who were also presented the award, include Imran Khalid, freelance journalist; Nasir Jamal, Bureau Chief of Dawn Newspaper; Yasir Habib Khan, freelance journalist; Zia ul Amin, Journalist at APP Urdu; Tanveer Hashmi, Senior Report Daily Jang, Muhammad Zamir Assadi, Editor INP; and Fawad Yusufzai, Journalist at The Nation.

More than 200 participants consisting of students from University of Gwadar, media, civil society, parliament, and academia participated in the forum. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong expressed his appreciation for the forum as a preeminent platform dedicated to promoting media cooperation and dispelling misinformation concerning the CPEC. 

He said ‘some forces deliberately spread disinformation on BRI & CPEC’. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong highlighted the consistent progress of China's economy and its notable advancements in innovation. He reiterated China's commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests. 

During the forum, Senator Mushahid Hussain formally unveiled the report titled "Perception of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan” which demonstrated that 93.5% of Pakistanis had a positive view of CPEC. The report encapsulates factual information pertaining to the perspectives of the Pakistani populace concerning CPEC.

