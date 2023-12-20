Search

Lifestyle

“Possible to fall again,” Sonya Hussyn shares two cents on finding love in life

Noor Fatima
05:11 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
Sonya Hussyn
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

Being one of the most sought-after actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, finding love for Sonya Hussyn should be a no-brainer, but what has kept the star away from the love of her life? 

The acclaimed artist, Hussyn, is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess with many critical and commercial blockbuster films and television drama serials under her belt. But more than her on-screen presence, it is her personal life and the quest for love that keeps the audience on its toes. In a recent guest appearance on a show, the Haasil star spilled some beans about her love life and her future plans.

Speaking about her career, the Tich Button star revealed that she had to become the breadwinner for her family, hence coming a long way in her career and life. The Nazo star also suffered in her love life as her first marriage ended in divorce for reasons unknown — since none of the parties commented on the matter. Some six years ago, the Mein Hari Piya star said in an interview that a person only falls in love once, but her statement changed this time. 

Hussyn revealed that her tight schedule in work limits her chances to go on a quest for love, and that she hasn't given much to the idea. “But falling in love again is possible,” the Mere Hamrahi star said. 

“It may not feel like the first love and the passion might not be as intense, but yes, falling in love again is possible!” the star shared.

Adding that one bad experience shouldn't spoil the essence of love and life, Hussyn said, “And I say that I can love again because we cannot destroy this beautiful life because of one bad experience.”

The Shikwa actress was previously married to Pakistani fitness trainer Wasif Muhammad in 2014, but they got divorced later.

On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful television series and films in bank. She is widely recognized for her exceptional talent in portraying complex characters.

Her remarkable performances in dramas such as Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida and Nazo continue to captivate fans. Moreover, her recent film Tich Button garnered praise and admiration from her dedicated fan base. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.

Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married soon

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:45 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Brad Pitt turns 60 with low-key celebration and a new love story

11:55 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Sonya Hussyn shares stunning photos with fans

05:59 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Ali Zafar shares BTS video of upcoming concert in Dubai arena

05:27 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Don’t like the terms, 'pro-Israel' or 'pro-Palestine,' Jemima ...

03:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

YouTube star Iqra Kanwal shares pictures from her bridal shower

01:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Did Iqrarul Hassan spend Maldives holidays with two of his wives?

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Cracker blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’ Lahore residence leaves two cops injured

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: