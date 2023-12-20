“Possible to fall again,” Sonya Hussyn shares two cents on finding love in life

Being one of the most sought-after actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, finding love for Sonya Hussyn should be a no-brainer, but what has kept the star away from the love of her life?

The acclaimed artist, Hussyn, is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess with many critical and commercial blockbuster films and television drama serials under her belt. But more than her on-screen presence, it is her personal life and the quest for love that keeps the audience on its toes. In a recent guest appearance on a show, the Haasil star spilled some beans about her love life and her future plans.

Speaking about her career, the Tich Button star revealed that she had to become the breadwinner for her family, hence coming a long way in her career and life. The Nazo star also suffered in her love life as her first marriage ended in divorce for reasons unknown — since none of the parties commented on the matter. Some six years ago, the Mein Hari Piya star said in an interview that a person only falls in love once, but her statement changed this time.

Hussyn revealed that her tight schedule in work limits her chances to go on a quest for love, and that she hasn't given much to the idea. “But falling in love again is possible,” the Mere Hamrahi star said.

“It may not feel like the first love and the passion might not be as intense, but yes, falling in love again is possible!” the star shared.

Adding that one bad experience shouldn't spoil the essence of love and life, Hussyn said, “And I say that I can love again because we cannot destroy this beautiful life because of one bad experience.”

The Shikwa actress was previously married to Pakistani fitness trainer Wasif Muhammad in 2014, but they got divorced later.

On the professional front, Hussyn enjoys an illustrious career with many critically and commercially successful television series and films in bank. She is widely recognized for her exceptional talent in portraying complex characters.

Her remarkable performances in dramas such as Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida and Nazo continue to captivate fans. Moreover, her recent film Tich Button garnered praise and admiration from her dedicated fan base. She will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.