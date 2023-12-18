Search

WATCH — Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa leave fans smitten with latest Instagram reel

Web Desk
08:36 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Guru Randhawa Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Guru Randhawa (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Indian Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa shared yet another cute BTS video raising the Shehnaaz-Guru temperature! 

Indian Punjabi entertainment industry's giants, actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, have been the center of attention ever since they worked together on Randhawa's song Moon Rise. While the song has become a fan-favourite, the duo's recent appearances on each other's social media handles are garnering more attention for all the good reasons. With yet another heartwarming video, the Lahore singer and the Bigg Boss 13 participant have taken over the internet.

The Sat Shri Akaal England actress's off-screen chemistry with the Patola famed singer has become the highlight of social media with their recent reel showing the pair enjoying each other’s company but, the internet became smitten with the duo when Randhawa gave Gill a piggyback ride.

Sparking dating rumors, the growing closeness between Gill Randhawa shows the potential they hold as partners. On top of that, the pair also hangs out often. 

“Rang tere chehre da , duniya to wakhra ae……

Thanks for so much love to sunrise and the album G thing.

I hope you all like Shehnaaz Gill ‘s singing in it,” Randhawa wrote in the caption.

Social media users dropped wholesome comments for the on-screen duo, wishing for them to  become a thing.

On the acting front, Gill rose to stardom after her Bigg Boss 13 stints. She has since starred in a number of blockbusters including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You For Coming among others.

Randhawa, on the flip side, is one of the mainstream Punjabi artists that managed to reach international level success with their music. With a wide discography, Randhawa’s recent singles include Suit Patiwala, Moon Rise, Fayaah Fayaah, Fake Love, Signs, Nain Ta Heere, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0, Munde Mar Gaye and more. Randhawa is also stepping into the acting world with his debut film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.  

Facebook Comments

08:36 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

