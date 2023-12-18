Sara Khan and Falak Shabbir steal the show at Bridal Couture week

In a dazzling display of love and talent, the enchanting voice of Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir and the graceful performances of his wife, actress Sara Khan, left the audience spellbound.
Yesterday, Lollwood's favourite couple graced the ramp of Bridal Couture Week, weaving an intricate tapestry of romance that resonated with their fans. Khan, adorned in a breathtaking wedding dress designed by Musafira Saad, radiated elegance alongside her husband Shabbir, who serenaded the crowd with his soulful voice.
Bridal Couture Week, the pinnacle of Pakistan's bridal fashion scene, unfolds over three days annually, showcasing the creations of renowned fashion designers. As the curtain rose on this celebration of beauty and fashion in Lahore, Sara stole the spotlight as the showstopper, gracefully walking the ramp in Musafira Saad's exquisite creations. During the ramp walk themed 'Mohabbat Aur Ishq Ke Rang Bakhirti,' Falak, donned in a striking red ensemble, serenaded the crowd with his unreleased song 'Sapne,' set to captivate audiences in 2022.
Capturing the essence of their love, Shabbir's heartfelt expressions during the performance melted hearts, leaving Sara Khan blushing with joy. The viral video of their magical ramp walk has ignited a social media frenzy, with fans marvelling at the captivating chemistry between this dynamic duo.
Shabir and Khan tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana, in October 2021.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum and Wabaal.
On the other hand, Shabir's recent songs include Ja Jee Lay, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, Mahi Ve, Mandiyan and Chup Chup Ke.
Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.
The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.
The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.
