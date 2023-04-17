Search

Sajal Aly expresses desire to work in Bollywood again

Web Desk 10:58 PM | 17 Apr, 2023
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

Sajal Aly, the talented actor who has been wowing audiences with her role in Nadeem Baig's Kuch Ankahi, recently revealed that she misses working in Bollywood.

Despite having worked in only one Bollywood film, the 2017 thriller Mom with the late actor Sridevi, Aly expressed her desire to work in India again and hopes that political boundaries will not interfere with the art, especially between India and Pakistan.

Although she hasn't worked in Bollywood since Mom, Aly found a way to maintain her relationship with India by working with the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran actor Shabana Azmi on her first international film, What’s Love Got to Do with It?. The romantic comedy, which explores cross-cultural conflicts through the concept of arranged marriage in the age of Tinder, stars Lily James and Emma Thompson.

Speaking about her experience working with artists from across the border again, Aly revealed that it felt like home. She expressed her deep longing to work in India again and believes that politics should not come between art and the artist. "I hope this wall, this boundary between Pakistan and India rips off soon," she exclaimed.

For Aly, working in Bollywood was a memorable experience that she cherishes, especially her time working with Sridevi.

The late actor played a motherly role in Aly's life, and the two shared an emotional bond that went beyond their work relationship. Aly lamented that it is unfortunate that artists get caught up in the tensions between the two countries, and their work suffers the most.

Aly shared that she even has a close bond with Sridevi's daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor. She revealed that Sridevi was like a mother to her, and their relationship was something more than just a work association. Aly fondly remembered her late mother Rahat, who had also met Sridevi while she was shooting for Mom in India. Aly shared that Sridevi used to guide her like her own daughter and expressed how much she misses her.

On the acting front, Aly was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.

'Revisiting Memories': Sajal Aly shares throwback video of herself in Kashmir

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

