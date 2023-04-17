Sajal Aly expresses desire to work in Bollywood again

Sajal Aly, the talented actor who has been wowing audiences with her role in Nadeem Baig's Kuch Ankahi, recently revealed that she misses working in Bollywood.
Despite having worked in only one Bollywood film, the 2017 thriller Mom with the late actor Sridevi, Aly expressed her desire to work in India again and hopes that political boundaries will not interfere with the art, especially between India and Pakistan.
Although she hasn't worked in Bollywood since Mom, Aly found a way to maintain her relationship with India by working with the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran actor Shabana Azmi on her first international film, What’s Love Got to Do with It?. The romantic comedy, which explores cross-cultural conflicts through the concept of arranged marriage in the age of Tinder, stars Lily James and Emma Thompson.
Speaking about her experience working with artists from across the border again, Aly revealed that it felt like home. She expressed her deep longing to work in India again and believes that politics should not come between art and the artist. "I hope this wall, this boundary between Pakistan and India rips off soon," she exclaimed.
For Aly, working in Bollywood was a memorable experience that she cherishes, especially her time working with Sridevi.
The late actor played a motherly role in Aly's life, and the two shared an emotional bond that went beyond their work relationship. Aly lamented that it is unfortunate that artists get caught up in the tensions between the two countries, and their work suffers the most.
Aly shared that she even has a close bond with Sridevi's daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor. She revealed that Sridevi was like a mother to her, and their relationship was something more than just a work association. Aly fondly remembered her late mother Rahat, who had also met Sridevi while she was shooting for Mom in India. Aly shared that Sridevi used to guide her like her own daughter and expressed how much she misses her.
On the acting front, Aly was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa and Sinf-e-Aahan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.