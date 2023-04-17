FBR notifies punishment for smugglers of four 'essential commodities'

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch a crackdown on those who smuggle essential commodities out of the country.
In the first step, those found guilty of smuggling four essential commodities -- wheat, flour, sugar and fertilizer -- will face heavy penalties and two years in prison.
According media reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enlisted wheat, flour, sugar and fertiliser as essential commodities.
According to the notification 945(I)/2023 issued by the FBR, these four commodities have been designated essential items under the Customs Act of 1969.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 17, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|749.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,710
