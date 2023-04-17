FBR notifies punishment for smugglers of four 'essential commodities'

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch a crackdown on those who smuggle essential commodities out of the country.

In the first step, those found guilty of smuggling four essential commodities -- wheat, flour, sugar and fertilizer -- will face heavy penalties and two years in prison.

According media reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enlisted wheat, flour, sugar and fertiliser as essential commodities.

According to the notification 945(I)/2023 issued by the FBR, these four commodities have been designated essential items under the Customs Act of 1969.