Accountability court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif’s seized properties
Share
ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Friday admitted a petition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking its permission to auction the seized properties of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The judge ordered the authorities to auction the moveable and immoveable properties of Nawaz Sharif and deposit the money into the national exchequer. NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi filed the petition.
Abbasi stated that the accountability court had declared Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference. Despite a lapse of six months, the former premier did not surrender himself before the court, he added. Court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender on August 17 and ordered attaching his property on Oct 1.
The seized properties include Hudaibia Paper Mills, Ittefaq Foundry, Baksh Textile and Hudaibia Engineering.
Furthermore, the assets of Sharif in Upper Mall Road area, the fish farm built on 110 acres of land, 20 acres of land in Lahore, a bungalow located in Murree, Shangla’s house, five luxurious cars registered against the name of the former prime minister will be auctioned.
Pakistan asks UK to deport ex-PM Nawaz Sharif 04:10 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday met British High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian ...
- No lockdown in Pakistan: PM Imran urges people to follow Covid-19 SOPs03:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Accountability court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif’s seized ...02:07 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Coronavirus reaches Mount Everest02:02 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Creating a sustainable ecosystem: OPPO is doing our part as a global ...01:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
- Actress Sumbul Shahid in critical condition after contracting Covid-1910:01 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out now (Watch)08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest Instagram post07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021