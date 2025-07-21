PML-N’s Hafiz Abdul Karim wins Senate seat from Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – PML-N candidate Hafiz Abdul Karim has won the Senate election from the Punjab Assembly. After the vote count concluded, the presiding officer announced the results: Abdul Karim secured 243 votes, defeating opposition candidate Mehr Abdul Sattar, who received 99 votes. A total of 345 votes were cast, with three rejected.

In his victory speech, the newly elected Senator thanked Allah and expressed gratitude to Nawaz Sharif for his consistent support of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith. He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, acknowledging their roles in ensuring his win, even noting that Maryam cast her vote despite being engaged in flood relief efforts.

Abdul Karim also extended appreciation to coalition partners — PML-Q, PPP, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party — and acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Chief Whip Rana Arshad.

Chief Whip Rana Arshad said Abdul Karim received 245 votes, but after two PML-N votes and one opposition vote were rejected, he won with 243 — securing a two-thirds majority.

Polling began at 9:00 AM and continued until 4:00 PM. Four candidates contested the vacant seat: Hafiz Abdul Karim (PML-N), Mehr Abdul Sattar (PTI), and independents Khadija Siddiqi and Ejaz Minhas. A minimum of 185 votes was required to win.

Punjab Assembly has 371 seats, with two currently vacant, making 369 eligible voters. PML-N holds 229 seats, PPP 16, PML-Q 11, and PML-Zia 1. PTI has 27, Sunni Ittehad Council 76, TLP and MWM one each, while IPP holds 7 seats.

This Senate seat became vacant following the death of Professor Sajid Mir, leader of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan.