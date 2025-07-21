Pakistani Rupee closes at 284.95 after loses ground against US Dollar

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee recorded marginal depreciation against US Dollar in interbank session, slipping by 8.72 paisa (0.03%). The local unit closed at 284.95 per dollar, down from the previous close of 284.87.
During the session, the rupee experienced fluctuations, with an intraday high (bid) of 287.70 and a low (ask) of 288.60.
USD to PKR Rate Today
|Date
|Closing Rate
|Change
|Previous Close
|284.87
|—
|Current Close
|284.95
|– 0.08 (8.72 paisa)
In open market, exchange companies quoted the greenback at 287.50 for buying and PKR 288.60 for selling, reflecting a stable demand-supply dynamic.
|Currency
|Change
|Change (%)
|New Rate
|Euro
|-11.57
|-0.03%
|331.66
|British Pound
|-24.55
|-0.06%
|383.05
|Swiss Franc
|-53.02
|-0.15%
|355.77
|Japanese Yen
|-0.79
|-0.41%
|1.9239
|Chinese Yuan
|-2.71
|-0.07%
|39.71
|Saudi Riyal
|-2.32
|-0.03%
|75.97
|UAE Dirham
|-2.58
|-0.03%
|77.58
Since start of the fiscal year, rupee depreciated by 1.19 or 0.42% against US Dollar. On a calendar year-to-date basis, it has lost PKR 6.40 or 2.25%. Money market rates remained stable, with the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding steady at 10.76% and 11.01%, respectively.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72