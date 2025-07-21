Pakistani Rupee closes at 284.95 after loses ground against US Dollar

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee recorded marginal depreciation against US Dollar in interbank session, slipping by 8.72 paisa (0.03%). The local unit closed at 284.95 per dollar, down from the previous close of 284.87.

During the session, the rupee experienced fluctuations, with an intraday high (bid) of 287.70 and a low (ask) of 288.60.

USD to PKR Rate Today

Date Closing Rate Change Previous Close 284.87 — Current Close 284.95 – 0.08 (8.72 paisa)

In open market, exchange companies quoted the greenback at 287.50 for buying and PKR 288.60 for selling, reflecting a stable demand-supply dynamic.

Currency Change Change (%) New Rate Euro -11.57 -0.03% 331.66 British Pound -24.55 -0.06% 383.05 Swiss Franc -53.02 -0.15% 355.77 Japanese Yen -0.79 -0.41% 1.9239 Chinese Yuan -2.71 -0.07% 39.71 Saudi Riyal -2.32 -0.03% 75.97 UAE Dirham -2.58 -0.03% 77.58

Since start of the fiscal year, rupee depreciated by 1.19 or 0.42% against US Dollar. On a calendar year-to-date basis, it has lost PKR 6.40 or 2.25%. Money market rates remained stable, with the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding steady at 10.76% and 11.01%, respectively.