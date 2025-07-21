Pakistani Rupee closes at 284.95 after loses ground against US Dollar

By Staff Reporter
6:48 pm | Jul 21, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee recorded marginal depreciation against US Dollar in interbank session, slipping by 8.72 paisa (0.03%). The local unit closed at 284.95 per dollar, down from the previous close of 284.87.

During the session, the rupee experienced fluctuations, with an intraday high (bid) of 287.70 and a low (ask) of 288.60.

USD to PKR Rate Today

Date Closing Rate  Change
Previous Close 284.87
Current Close 284.95 – 0.08 (8.72 paisa)

In open market, exchange companies quoted the greenback at 287.50 for buying and PKR 288.60 for selling, reflecting a stable demand-supply dynamic.

Currency Change Change (%) New Rate
Euro -11.57 -0.03% 331.66
British Pound -24.55 -0.06% 383.05
Swiss Franc -53.02 -0.15% 355.77
Japanese Yen -0.79 -0.41% 1.9239
Chinese Yuan -2.71 -0.07% 39.71
Saudi Riyal -2.32 -0.03% 75.97
UAE Dirham -2.58 -0.03% 77.58

Since start of the fiscal year, rupee depreciated by 1.19 or 0.42% against US Dollar. On a calendar year-to-date basis, it has lost PKR 6.40 or 2.25%. Money market rates remained stable, with the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates holding steady at 10.76% and 11.01%, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
