Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023

Web Desk 08:48 AM | 11 Apr, 2023
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 April 2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 216,800 PKR 2,680

