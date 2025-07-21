NADRA introduces New Rules for B-Form of Children over 3; Check Details Here

LAHORE – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced major changes to identity documentation process, particularly affecting issuance of passports and child registration.

In a media briefing, NADRA spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali shared updates to national identity laws and outlined new procedures. According to the spokesperson, passports will no longer be issued based on old B-Form.

Instead, a separate and updated B-Form will be required for each child. “Children aged three years and older must now have a CRC that includes a photograph and biometric data,” he said.

For Children under 3 years, B-Form will continue to be issued using old method without photo and biometric requirements. For Children aged 3 and above: CRCs must include a photograph and biometric verification. For Children aged 10–18: A photo and biometric-based CRC will be mandatory.

Previously issued B-Forms will remain valid, though not sufficient for passport applications, NADRA said.

Under new changes, Family Registration Certificate (FRC) got legal status and will now be acceptable for inheritance and other legal matters. FRCs can be corrected for any inaccuracies and will reflect family members based on defined categories, officials said.

NADRA also offered voluntary return policy for individuals who obtained identity cards through illegal means. “Such individuals can return these cards without facing any legal action,” the spokesperson assured.

For married women, NADRA now allows the flexibility to list either their father’s or husband’s name on official documents, depending on their preference.