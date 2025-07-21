Bangladesh Air Force Jet crashes into School, killing 16 and injuring over 100

DHAKA – A school campus in Bangladesh capital Dhaka spotted in flames as Air Force jet crashed into the premises, killing 16 people while scores suffered injuries.

The aircraft identified as F-7 BGI fighter jet, took off at 1:06 PM and crashed at approximately 1:30 PM, according to a statement released by the military. The jet went down within school premises, triggering massive blaze and causing widespread panic.

Clips from the scene show intense flames and thick smoke engulfing school buildings, as students and staff scrambled to safety. Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site, with firefighters, police, and military personnel working together to contain the fire and evacuate the injured.

Local authorities confirmed that more than 50 people including children, were admitted with burn injuries, many of them in critical condition.

Military authorities confirmed that downed aircraft belonged to the Bangladesh Air Force and was on a routine training mission. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

In response to the tragedy, Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, issued a statement expressing deep sorrow and announced that a full investigation would be launched. “We will take all necessary steps to determine the cause of this tragic incident and ensure that all affected receive the support they need,” he said.

As of Monday morning, emergency teams remain on-site and a portion of the school has been cordoned off. Classes have been suspended until further notice.