Senate voting back on after Emergency Talks amid high drama in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed Senate election process, which came to halt, only to resume after intense, behind-closed-doors negotiations between government and opposition.

The day started with tension as the voting was abruptly stopped over fierce disagreement on the seat-sharing formula. Sources revealed that lawmakers were locked in heated exchanges, threatening to derail the entire electoral process. But a crisis was narrowly averted after a high-level emergency meeting — featuring none other than Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition Leader Dr Ibadullah managed to strike a last-minute deal.

When the dust settled, the voting resumed but moved at a snail’s pace. By noon, only 17 votes had been cast. In a surprising twist, opposition lawmakers outpaced the government, casting 10 votes compared to the ruling PTI’s seven.

With all 145 assembly members due to vote and 11 high-stakes Senate seats up for grabs including seven general, two for women, and two for technocrats, the sluggish pace and earlier disruption sparked speculation of internal sabotage and political maneuvering.

Adding to the political drama, four rebel PTI candidates staged a stunning exit from the Senate race just hours before voting began! Waqas Orakzai, Irshad Hussain, Irfan Saleem, and Ayesha Bano announced their withdrawal, claiming loyalty to the PTI founder’s vision. Only Khurram Zeeshan, another dissenter, refused to back down — raising eyebrows across political circles.

The explosive withdrawals came after CM Gandapur held flurry of meetings to bring the party’s dissidents back in line.

With tensions still high and stakes even higher, all eyes remain on the KP Assembly as the Senate elections unfold in a storm of strategy, loyalty, and political power play.