Court issues arrest warrants for Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir in Ali Zafar defamation case
LAHORE – A Lahore court issued the bailable arrest warrant for actor-host Iffat Omar and a nonbailable arrest warrant for singer Ali Gul Pur in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi and the group for leveling allegations of sexual harassment on him.
Reports quoting sources said Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman rejected the plea of Iffat Omar’s exemption from appearance on Wednesday and ordered to arrest her.
All the suspects had failed to attend the hearing before the magistrate. Earlier, actor Iffat Omar, Faizan Raza, Haseemur Zaman, Fariha Ayub, and Leena Ghani filed the pleas seeking exemption from personal appearance as the members cited living and working in Karachi being permanent residents.
They prayed that it was difficult for them to appear before the court on all hearings. However, in his written order issued on Wednesday, Magistrate Rehman rejected the ground taken by the suspects and dismissed their applications for a permanent exemption, and issued arrest warrants for Iffat and Ali Gul Pir.
Meanwhile, the court also summoned Meesha Shafi and Maham Javed through summons for the next date of hearing.
Earlier, the federal investigators had lodged the case under section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act and section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code against nine members for running a smear campaign against the singer-turned-actor.
The investigation report of FIA cited that the investigation established that all the suspects including Shafi posted direct allegations and derogatory content on social media against Zafar.
