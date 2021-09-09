Lufthansa plans to resume flight operations in Pakistan after 13 years

ISLAMABAD – The German national airline, Lufthansa is considering to resume flight operations in Pakistan after 13 years, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said Wednesday.

Reports cited that a delegation of German businessmen will visit Pakistan in the upcoming week to explore investment opportunities. The envoy, in a meeting with Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar on Wednesday, said that executives of the German airline are keen to start operations in Pakistan.

Lufthansa will be part of a German delegation due to visit Pakistan this month.



The German airline is keen start flights for Pakistan.https://t.co/z1ugUVsWqJ pic.twitter.com/55ZLu8wcoX — Pakistan Aviation News (@avpak3) September 8, 2021

It was reported that the delegation would visit Islamabad and Karachi to interact with investors from the private sector as well as top government officials. During the meeting, BOI Secretary Fareena Mazhar said that she was looking forward to hosting and facilitating the delegation in every possible way.

She also mentioned that the federal government is introducing reforms for foreign investment in Pakistan. Highlighting the various opportunities in the South Asian country, she said that regulatory reform is a priority area for the incumbent government, and investor facilitation is being paid special attention.

Mazhar commended the ambassador of the ten-year tax exemption introduced in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the landmark one window operation that is set to be launched end of November this year.

Lufthansa, the German Airline and a member of the Star Alliance Network relaunched operations in Pakistan in 2007 after it rolled back its operations from the country in 1998. In October 2008, the German flag carrier announced ending all its flight operations in Karachi and Lahore for unspecified commercial reasons.