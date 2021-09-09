Qatar's deputy prime minister due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will arrive in Pakistan today (Thursday).

A statement issued by the MOFA officials cited that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to meet with the Qatari dignitary. Both sides will discuss recent developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations. During the visit, Al-Thani will also meet other Pakistani officials, it added.

The Foreign Office also added that “the visit will ‘add momentum’ to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination between the two countries on important regional and international issues”.

"Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest," it added.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates who contribute to the national development and economic progress of both countries.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed matters related to Afghanistan with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a telephone conversation. Khan underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

PM Imran holds telephonic meetings with rulers of ... 10:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held telephone meetings with the rulers of three influential Muslim countries and ...

The premier hailed Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates working for the progress and development of both countries.