Meesha Shafi 'all for peace' with Ali Zafar amid sexual harassment case

The most talked-about the controversy of showbiz industry has to be Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar which stirred up a storm.

Leaving the netizens shocked, Meesha's statement is often said as a major milestone in Pakistan's own #MeToo movement. The situation got out of control and the issue got spiraled out of control as Ali had filed a defamation case against Meesha.

The latest development to this fiasco is a step towards settlement as Shafi has expressed her wish for peace with Zafar on Twitter.

"Many have tried to mediate. I am all for peace.”, the Aaya Laariye singer wrote.

“There certainly has been a lot of abuse. And it isn’t healthy at all. I’ve done nothing since speaking up though. Other than defending myself against the weaponization of the defamation laws.”, she further wrote.

A Twitter user requested Azam Jamil to mediate. While neither Ali Zafar nor his team responded to this proposal, Shafi promptly responded and expressed that she would opt for peace.

Meesha is currently in Canada and her mother Saba Hameed said in an interview that Meesha could not come to Pakistan due to a major lockdown in Canada.

This is with ref to the fake news claiming that my client Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to 3 yrs imprisonment.

No such verdict has been passed by trial court in the frivolous criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women.

Furthermore, contrary to the reports on social media the court has still not given any verdict in the Shafi-Zafar legal dispute.