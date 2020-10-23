5 fall wardrobe essentials every woman needs

Although most of us have replaced our jeans and dresses with sweatpants and oversized hoodies for the time being, classic wardrobe essentials are forever.

Creating a modern but timeless wardrobe can be super easy if you know exactly what to include. And the best way to do that? Consider your lifestyle, latest tends and personal style aesthetic when finding what you actually NEED to add to your closet.

From straight-leg pants and blazers to gold hoops, these wardrobe gems are must-haves in your fall 2020 wardrobe.

Statement Blazer

Cozy Sweater

Hoop Earrings

Straight Jeans

Ankle Boots

