Islamabad court indicts Shahnawaz Amir, mother in Sarah Inam murder case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted prime accused Shahnawaz Amir, and his mother Sameena Shah for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sara Inam, a Canadian national who was murdered at a farmhouse in the capital.

Shahnawaz Amir has confessed to killing his wife Sarah Inam, according to a charge sheet submitted by Islamabad police to the sessions court.

The challan further cited that the prime accused revealed that he had a heated telephonic conversation with Sarah and divorced her on the phone as the latter refused to send him money on multiple occasions.

Following the divorce, Sarah arrived in Pakistan on September 22, Shahnawaz told police, adding his wife continued to pressurize him to return the money.

Shahnawaz then confessed to hitting Sarah with a showpiece and after the commotion, the accused hit her with a dumbbell several times on the head.

The son of a noted Pakistani journalist was detained by the Islamabad Police earlier in September on charges of murdering his wife.

More to follow...