Australia revokes visas of fleeing Palestinians in shock move

CANBERRA - The authorities in Australia are facing flak after reports emerged that the government revoked the visas of Palestinians fleeing the war-torn region for safety.

Media reports imply that around seven cases have emerged where the visitor visa issued by the Australian government was retracted recently. Some of the flyers learned of the visa cancellation while they were trying to catch the flight.

On the other hand, the government has cited ongoing security checks while defending the cancellation of the visas.

Commenting on the revocation of the visas, a spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil replied that the Australian Government recognized that this was an incredibly distressing time for Australians with extended family members in Gaza.

"All visa applicants undergo security checks and are subject to ongoing security assessments. The Australian government reserves the right to cancel any issued visas if circumstances change," the spokesperson said and added that due to privacy reasons, no comments would be offered on individual cases.

Though the government has cited security reasons for the measure, those who have their visas canceled have received a letter from Home Affairs stating that the department believes they might wish to stay in Australia longer than the one year allowed under the visa.

It is to be highlighted that the rights groups are calling on the government to revisit the policy and issue the visas. The demands come as Israeli Defence Forces continue unleashing brutality in the region which has claimed the lives of over 30,000 Palestinians.

Palestinians having family members in different countries are receiving support in terms of visas as Canada also announced to issue special visas to these individuals; however, the revocation of visas by Australia has been seen as something 'inhumane' considering that some of the women were in transit when they came to know of their revocation of visas.