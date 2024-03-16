Australia revokes visas of fleeing Palestinians in shock move

CANBERRA - The authorities in Australia are facing flak after reports emerged that the government revoked the visas of Palestinians fleeing the war-torn region for safety.
Media reports imply that around seven cases have emerged where the visitor visa issued by the Australian government was retracted recently. Some of the flyers learned of the visa cancellation while they were trying to catch the flight.
On the other hand, the government has cited ongoing security checks while defending the cancellation of the visas.
Commenting on the revocation of the visas, a spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil replied that the Australian Government recognized that this was an incredibly distressing time for Australians with extended family members in Gaza.
"All visa applicants undergo security checks and are subject to ongoing security assessments. The Australian government reserves the right to cancel any issued visas if circumstances change," the spokesperson said and added that due to privacy reasons, no comments would be offered on individual cases.
Though the government has cited security reasons for the measure, those who have their visas canceled have received a letter from Home Affairs stating that the department believes they might wish to stay in Australia longer than the one year allowed under the visa.
It is to be highlighted that the rights groups are calling on the government to revisit the policy and issue the visas. The demands come as Israeli Defence Forces continue unleashing brutality in the region which has claimed the lives of over 30,000 Palestinians.
Palestinians having family members in different countries are receiving support in terms of visas as Canada also announced to issue special visas to these individuals; however, the revocation of visas by Australia has been seen as something 'inhumane' considering that some of the women were in transit when they came to know of their revocation of visas.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
