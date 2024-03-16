Japan's visa-free policy abuse triggers concerns in Thailand

BANGKOK - The overstaying of Thai nationals in Japan has stirred fears amongst the authorities that visa-free entry could be revoked in the aftermath of the violations.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Japanese embassy to address the concerns as multiple cases of Thai nationals overstaying their permitted 15-day visa-free stay in Japan have surfaced.

Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee has consulted key representatives from the Japanese embassy to underscore the Thai government's commitment to resolving the issue.

As per a statement issued by the Thai Foreign Ministry, the discussions followed after Japan's apprehension over the matter, suggesting a potential reassessment of its policy granting visa-free entry to Thai passport holders for a 15-day duration.

During the meeting, Jakkapong also proposed to differentiate genuine Thai tourists from those seeking illegal employment opportunities in Japan, suggesting a focused approach on the latter group. The Japanese embassy welcomed this proposal and pledged to relay it to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japan's visa waiver for Thais is set to expire in early 2025, three years after it was implemented. As far as the statistics are concerned, last year alone, approximately 1 million Thai nationals visited Japan, with expectations of the number reaching 1.5 million this year.

During the meeting with Japanese embassy representatives, Thai official emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Department of Consular Affairs and various stakeholders in the public and private sectors, including Thai civil society and media, to devise strategies for preventing and addressing overstays. The Thai government has issued warnings to its citizens regarding the penalties for illegal stays in Japan.

It is to be highlighted that Thailand is becoming a top tourist destination for travelers due to its pro-tourism policy. The country is also inking visa-free agreements with different countries. Since March this year, the government has also visa-free agreement with China on a permanent basis.