Japan's visa-free policy abuse triggers concerns in Thailand

BANGKOK - The overstaying of Thai nationals in Japan has stirred fears amongst the authorities that visa-free entry could be revoked in the aftermath of the violations.
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Japanese embassy to address the concerns as multiple cases of Thai nationals overstaying their permitted 15-day visa-free stay in Japan have surfaced.
Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee has consulted key representatives from the Japanese embassy to underscore the Thai government's commitment to resolving the issue.
As per a statement issued by the Thai Foreign Ministry, the discussions followed after Japan's apprehension over the matter, suggesting a potential reassessment of its policy granting visa-free entry to Thai passport holders for a 15-day duration.
During the meeting, Jakkapong also proposed to differentiate genuine Thai tourists from those seeking illegal employment opportunities in Japan, suggesting a focused approach on the latter group. The Japanese embassy welcomed this proposal and pledged to relay it to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Japan's visa waiver for Thais is set to expire in early 2025, three years after it was implemented. As far as the statistics are concerned, last year alone, approximately 1 million Thai nationals visited Japan, with expectations of the number reaching 1.5 million this year.
During the meeting with Japanese embassy representatives, Thai official emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Department of Consular Affairs and various stakeholders in the public and private sectors, including Thai civil society and media, to devise strategies for preventing and addressing overstays. The Thai government has issued warnings to its citizens regarding the penalties for illegal stays in Japan.
It is to be highlighted that Thailand is becoming a top tourist destination for travelers due to its pro-tourism policy. The country is also inking visa-free agreements with different countries. Since March this year, the government has also visa-free agreement with China on a permanent basis.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.