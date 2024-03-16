Multan Board 9th class Computer Science past papers for exams 2024

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is all set to hold examination of ninth class or secondary school certificate part-I from March 19.

The annual paper of computer science, one of the most opted subjects, is scheduled for March 22 with students looking for preparations in an effective way to achieve high scores.

Past papers of the Computer Science subject can prove helpful in preparations as they provide information about structure of the paper, marks allocation and most important question.

The candidates can also conduct effective preparations for the annual examination by solving the past papers as they can learn time management through this practice.

The Multan Board has uploaded the past papers of all subjects, including Computer Science, on official website. Students can review the past papers of the subject in the followed PDF file:

<iframe src="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BTaVXKS_aiXawlhSQKoFI-qT1v3GPoPB/preview" width="640" height="480" allow="autoplay"></iframe>

The first paper of class 9 exams will be conducted on March 19 by the Multan and other boards.