BISE Lahore Matric date sheet 2024

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is all set to hold matric examination 2024 from March 1.
The educational board, which covers districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana sahib, recently issued date sheet for the first annual examination 2024.
BISE Lahore said that papers of English (Compulsory), Urdu (Compulsory), Tarjmatul Quran (Compulsory), Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, General Science, Math (Science Group), General Math (Arts Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (Elective), Punjabi, Elements of Home Economics, and Education will be conducted in two shifts.
The other papers will be conducted as per the date sheet. The first shift will commence from 8: 30 am while the evening shift will begin from 1:30 pm.
Details of the candidates’ group and date sheet for the relevant subjects will be mentioned in the roll number slips.
The board has warned that no candidate will be allowed to appear in exam without the roll number slip, adding that use of mobile phone is prohibited within 100 meters of the examination centre.
The date sheet further states that practical examination of all groups will start from April 16, 2024.
