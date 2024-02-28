PML-N picks Shehbaz for PM slot, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the post of National Assembly speaker.
He made the announcement while chairing the PML-N parliamentary committee meeting as the National Assembly sessions has been called tomorrow (Feb 29).
“Shehbaz Sharif is the best choice for prime minister’s post,” he said while appreciating the performance of Sadiq during his previous tenure as NA speaker.
The former prime minister also recalled the “injustices” faced by him in the past, saying he was removed from the office for not taking salary from his son.
He also spelled about his vision for the development in the country, saying there was a mountain to climb as the new government will have to tackle inflation, and rising gas and electricity prices.
Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed to have 104 seats in the National Assembly after independent candidates joined the party.
A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Amir Dogar as its candidate for the slot of National Assembly speaker.
PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub revealed it while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail where PTI founder Imran Khan has been detained for months.
He said Imran Khan had picked Junaid Khan as PTI’s nominee for the post of deputy speaker in lower house of the parliament. While talking about his meeting with Khan, he said the morale of the former prime minister was high.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
