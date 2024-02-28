Search

PML-N picks Shehbaz for PM slot, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker

07:32 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the post of National Assembly speaker.

He made the announcement while chairing the PML-N parliamentary committee meeting as the National Assembly sessions has been called tomorrow (Feb 29).

“Shehbaz Sharif is the best choice for prime minister’s post,” he said while appreciating the performance of Sadiq during his previous tenure as NA speaker. 

The former prime minister also recalled the “injustices” faced by him in the past, saying he was removed from the office for not taking salary from his son. 

He also spelled about his vision for the development in the country, saying there was a mountain to climb as the new government will have to tackle inflation, and rising gas and electricity prices. 

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed to have 104 seats in the National Assembly after independent candidates joined the party. 

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Amir Dogar as its candidate for the slot of National Assembly speaker. 

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub revealed it while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail where PTI founder Imran Khan has been detained for months. 

He said Imran Khan had picked Junaid Khan as PTI’s nominee for the post of deputy speaker in lower house of the parliament. While talking about his meeting with Khan, he said the morale of the former prime minister was high.

PTI nominates Omar Ayub for PM slot

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

